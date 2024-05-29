Illinois will adopt the NextGen Bar Exam in 2028 as the current bar exam phases out nationwide, leaving states to decide whether to implement a new test or pursue alternative licensing methods.“The new bar exam places a greater emphasis on testing the foundational skills required to practice law instead of memorizing legal concepts and principles,” Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said in a statement announcing the news Wednesday. “The NextGen exam represents a step forward in a continuing effort to ensure new attorneys …