SPRINGFIELD — Exactly 38 months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Illinois will no longer be under a disaster proclamation as of May 11, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.That’s the same day President Joe Biden will end the national public health emergency, which just passed the three-year mark last week. The White House announced the May 11 end date on Monday.Pritzker had declared a public health emergency two days before the WHO’s pandemic determination and has …