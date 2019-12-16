Where a defendant’s confession is used to demonstrate corpus delicti, it must be supported by testimony from witnesses or material linking the defendant to the evidence of the crime.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.On May 23, 2015, Anthony Jones was approached by a Chicago police officer, responding to a call about a man seen with a firearm and clothes matching the ones Jones was wearing. When the officer approached and shouted to Jones, Jones fled …