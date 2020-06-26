The Illinois Attorney General’s office wants the nation’s top court to reinstate regulators’ anti-fraud tools stripped last year by the Chicago based appeals court.

Kwame Y. Raoul’s office led a coalition of attorneys general asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Federal Trade Commission can seek restitution for victims of fraud.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upended decades of precedent in August by ruling a section of the Federal Trade Commission Act doesn’t actually allow the agency to seek such compensation.

Raoul, along with AGs from 21 other states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, filed a brief arguing the high court should reverse that decision, stating it will hinder competition and leave victims out to dry.

“If allowed to stand, the decision below will undermine the FTC’s ability to obtain relief for consumers in the amici States and diminish the effectiveness of the States’ partnership with the FTC in addressing acts of consumer fraud and anticompetitive conduct,” the states argued in an amicus brief earlier this year.

The justices could decide whether to take up the case, Federal Trade Commission v. Credit Bureau Center, before the end of the current term. The petition for certiorari in the case, filed by the FTC late last year, was slated for consideration at the high court’s conference Thursday.

The 7th Circuit’s August ruling held Section 13(b) of the FTC Act simply does not say anything about restitution. That provision states, among other things, that “in proper cases the Commission may seek, and after proper proof, the court may issue, a permanent injunction.”

The commission argued courts for years have interpreted the injunction language as implying the ability to seek restitution, based on the premise that all the powers of equitability inherent in a district court attach to a statute authorizing injunctive relief.

The panel acknowledged it endorsed that idea 30 years prior, in FTC v. Amy Travel Service, Inc., in 1989. But in the recent opinion authored by Judge Diane S. Sykes, the panel called that a “starkly atextual” reading, and while acknowledging it was a departure from the other federal circuits, noted the court’s job is “not merely to count noses.”

“In short, nothing in the text or structure of the FTCA supports an implied right to restitution in section 13(b), which by its terms authorizes only injunctions,” Sykes wrote.

The states mostly argued why allowing that logic to stand would be harmful. They argued the split in the circuits will cause confusion and forum-shopping. They argued the FTC is often better-situated to target nationwide scams, and that the FTC has wider latitude in some circumstances to go after people engaging in fraudulent behavior than state attorneys general.

The brief also noted the FTC issued more than $122 million in restitution to consumers across the country in 2018, with $12 million specifically to consumers in the 7th Circuit.

Illinois in particular “has collaborated with the FTC to jointly pursue civil actions that resulted in more than $50 million in restitution,” Raoul’s office noted, getting judgments against credit monitoring and pyramid schemes, among others.

Lawyers for the respondent, Credit Bureau Center, argued the 7th Circuit’s analysis should stand. The FTC had initiated an action against the company and its owner under Section 13(b), alleging it misled consumers by offering a free credit report, then charging a monthly fee.

According to the respondents’ brief, the FTC acknowledged that the center’s website advised about the fee, but did so improperly by using a “smaller font.” It also stated the service’s independent contractors posted deceptive ads on Craigslist. A district court initially awarded a $5.2 million judgment in the case before the appellate panel reversed that part of the decision.

“Unlike earlier decisions addressing the question presented, the [7th] Circuit analyzed the plain text and structure of the FTC Act, rather than attempting to divine congressional purpose,” the center’s brief stated. “The [7th] Circuit’s opinion is compelling, and it is likely to be adopted by other circuits. This Court should deny the petition to permit further percolation of the question presented.”

The case before the U.S. Supreme Court is Federal Trade Commission v. Credit Bureau Center, LLC, et al., No. 19-825.