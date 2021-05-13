A lawsuit alleging police in Indiana mistakenly identified a man as a fugitive from justice does not belong in Illinois, a federal appeals court held.The 7th Circuit held the Hobart, Ind., police officers who obtained a warrant for Cortez Javan Rogers’ arrest based on criminal charges brought against another man with the same first and last names did not have enough contacts with Illinois to expect to be dragged into court in this state.The officers did not intentionally engage in activity in Illinois or direct any action …