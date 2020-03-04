Authorities are violating the due process rights of a permanent U.S. resident who has been detained for nearly three years while he fights deportation to his native Poland, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted Czeslaw Marian Parzych’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus.Kennelly directed that Parzych be released within 30 days unless an immigration judge holds a bond hearing and determines he is a flight risk or a threat to public safety.Parzych is being …