Where immigrant’s application for adjustment of status was denied in part as a matter of discretion, the panel lacked jurisdiction to review it unless the immigrant could identify a legal or constitutional issue to evaluate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Lawrence Kithongo was born and raised in Kenya. Kithongo alleged his family endured several hardships during his childhood there. Kithongo stated his father was regularly harassed and …