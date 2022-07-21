Where IJ erred by applying categorical approach to determine if state statute was overbroad under the INA, and then also applied reasonable probability test even though there was no ambiguity to resolve.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Jonathan Aguirre-Zuniga became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2007. Aguirre-Zuniga’s family immigrated from Mexico to the United States when he was three years old. Aguirre resides in …