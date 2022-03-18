Where BIA refused to accept petitioner’s late brief because petitioner had been denied second extension, decision was an abuse of discretion and petition for review was granted.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Olawole Oluwajana, a Nigerian citizen, emigrated to the United States and became a lawful permanent resident in 2011. In 2017, Oluwajana was convicted in Illinois state court of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal …