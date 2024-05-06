Where immigration judge denied discretionary cancellation of removal on the basis of petitioner’s criminal record, panel lacked jurisdiction to review decision without colorable question of law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Morris Ndlovu is a South African citizen. Ndlovu entered the United States in March 2000 on a visitor’s visa but remained beyond the permitted six months. In January 2015, the Department of Homeland Security charged Ndlovu …