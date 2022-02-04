Where petitioner’s testimony was contradictory and differed in important respects from record of her hearing with asylum officer, the immigration judge did not err in finding petitioner lacked credibility and was ineligible for asylum.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Shuang Dai, a Chinese citizen, was admitted to the United States on a student visa in December 2010. Dai later applied for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection …