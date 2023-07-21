Where immigration judge reasonably found that foreign government was willing and able to protect petitioner from private violence, panel declined to reverse denial of asylum petition.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review of an order by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Melvin Osorio-Morales fled his home in Honduras in 2014 for the United States, fearing that he would be the next victim in a decades-long, murderous feud between his family and the Hernandez family. When the United States …