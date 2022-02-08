Where BIA improperly considered arguments the government newly advanced on appeal, and engaged in improper factfinding of underdeveloped record, petition for review was granted and remand was ordered.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Ilir Osmani, a native of the former Yugoslavia, fled the Kosovo War and was admitted to the United States as a refugee in June 1999. Osmani was later convicted for possession of illegal narcotics in 2019. In …