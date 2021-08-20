Where petitioner had drunk-driving and multiple other motor vehicle related convictions during relevant time period, BIA did not err in finding that petitioner had not demonstrated good moral character required for cancellation of removal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Sergio Meza, a native and citizen of Mexico, entered the United States without authorization in 1996, when he was nine years old. Meza has remained in the U.S. ever since …