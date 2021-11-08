Where immigrant could not show that he would be personally at risk of being tortured upon removal to home country, immigration judge did not err in denying relief under the CAT.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied petitions for review from decisions by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Yves Mabuneza is a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mabuneza entered the United States in 2000 as a refugee and became a lawful permanent resident in 2001. After a 2006 conviction for petit larceny and a 2016 conviction …