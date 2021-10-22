Where the IJ considered all of immigrant’s risk factors as a single risk, it illustrated that he considered all the factors as unified, and satisfied the requirement of considering immigrant’s risk of being subject to torture cumulatively.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Eric Nyandwi, a citizen of Burundi and a native of Tanzania came to the United States as a refugee in August 2006 and became a lawful permanent resident. After Nyandwi …