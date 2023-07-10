Where asylum applicant gave evasive and untruthful testimony about her residency and criminal activity while in the United States, BIA did not err in upholding immigration judge’s adverse credibility determination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.Meixiang Cui, a 52-year-old woman, is a citizen of China. In April 2011, she entered the United States on a temporary business visa. In October 2011, Cui filed an application for asylum and …