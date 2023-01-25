Where documentary evidence in the record supported IJ’s adverse credibility determinations, asylum seeker’s petition for review was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Al Amin Porosh a native and citizen of Bangladesh, sought asylum because of political persecution. Porosh claimed he joined a political party, Jamaat e-Islami in 2012, when he was 15 years old and living in Narayanganj, a city in Bangladesh. Porosh’s role was to recruit …