Where petitioner timely invoked mandatory claims processing rule for deficient Notice to Appear in immigration hearing, petitioner was not required to make a showing of prejudice for rule to apply.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Cristian Avila de la Rosa, a Mexican citizen, has lived continuously in the United States since he entered as a minor in 2008. De la Rosa committed an infraction that led to a charge of disorderly conduct in …