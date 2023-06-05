Where asylum seeker and sister had been extorted by local gang while running a business, petitioner could not show likelihood of further prosecution given the sister had remained in El Salvador and lived without incident for more than five years.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.El Salvador citizen Karla Elizabeth Granados Arias and her sister Maria sold tortillas from a rented space in their mother's home in El Salvador beginning in …