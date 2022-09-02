Where plaintiff failed to address merits of naturalization claim until reply brief, arguments were waived, and panel affirmed dismissal of suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.Fitsum G. Segid is a citizen of Eritrea. While Segid lived in Eritrea, he was in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had three children. In 2004, while still in a relationship with this woman, Segid married another woman who was a United States citizen in …