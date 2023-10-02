Where petitioner’s corroborating documents showed only an attack by unknown individuals in his home country, petitioner failed to show he was at risk of persecution by the government or a nongovernmental entity the government was unable or unwilling to control.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review of a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Ulanbek Kadyr Uulu, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, entered the United States on a tourist visa in June 2013. After his visa expired, Uulu made an …