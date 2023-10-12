Where petitioner could not show that Guatemalan government was unable or unwilling to protect her from private party who threatened her, petition for review of Board of Immigration Appeals decision was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review of a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Edelyn Seleny Nerio Perez and her minor daughter sought admission to the United States in 2016. Nerio, a citizen of Guatemala, arrived without the required authorization, and the Department of Homeland …