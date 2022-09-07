Where immigrant had not provided any information indicating that individuals who kidnapped her family members would target her upon return to her country, immigration judge did not err in finding a lack of reasonable fear of persecution or torture.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.In 2008, the Department of Homeland Security removed Jovani Casas, a Mexican citizen, from the United States pursuant to a valid removal order. Four years later, …