Where defendant reentered United States via stealth after previously being removed, he could not challenge conviction under 8 U.S.C. Sec. 1326 even though he argued that notice of original removal hearing was deficient.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.Oscar Calan-Montiel, a citizen of Mexico, entered the United States illegally at some point prior to 2010. In 2010 he was apprehended and ordered removed. Federal authorities returned him to …