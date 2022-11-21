Where retroactive application of new rule by Board of Immigration Appeals would work manifest injustice against immigrant relying on old rule as complete defense to removal, petition for review was granted.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.After immigrating from Mexico, Dulce Zaragoza settled in Indiana with her three children. Zaragoza became a permanent resident in August 2011. In October 2013, she punished her six-year-old son by …