Where immigrant’s removal would devastate close-knit family, but only qualifying relative was in good health and removal would not cause exceptional hardship, petition to review BIA decision was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Jesus Arreola-Ochoa has been living in the United States without authorization to do so for more than 25 years. Arreola illegally entered the country in March 1996 and has been here ever since. Arreola and …