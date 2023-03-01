Where court lacked jurisdiction to consider challenge to USCIS denial of discretionary adjustment-of-status application, district court erred by granting summary judgment on the merits rather than dismissing for want of jurisdiction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Illya Britkovyy is a Ukrainian citizen who hopes to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States. In 2000, Britkovyy entered the United States on foot through …