Where petitioner did not meaningfully challenge finding that he could avoid future persecution by relocating within home country before the Board of Immigration Appeals issue was waived and petitioner could not raise it for the first time on appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Javier Diaz Mejia, a Mexican national, reentered the United States after being removed from the country at least twice before. In August 2020, the Department of …