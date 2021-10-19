Where evidence presented at removal hearing was of past private attacks and not state sponsored violence, immigrant could not qualify for withholding of removal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Anthony Lloyd Murry has lived in the United States for 16 years. Murry entered in 2005 as the fiancé of a United States citizen, whom he married one month later. Murry eventually applied for permanent residence based on the marriage, but the United …