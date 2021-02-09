Where Board of Immigration Appeals ignored relevant precedent and relied upon decision by attorney general that was not good law, petition for review was granted.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Hector Manuel Zelaya Diaz entered the United States without inspection in May 1995. Diaz was placed in deportation proceedings with an order to show cause. He was scheduled to appear for a master calendar hearing in August 1995. The notice did …