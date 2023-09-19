Where petitioner gave conflicting and evasive testimony at hearing before immigration judge, the IJ reasonably made adverse credibility finding that doomed petitioner’s asylum claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals.Irma Munoz-Rivera was born in and a citizen of Honduras. Munoz-Rivera moved to Guatemala at 25 to join some family members, but never acquired lawful status there. In Guatemala she entered into a relationship with Esduardo …