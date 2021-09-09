As the Afghanistan crisis persists, local immigration attorneys are working furiously to ensure refugees safe, legal passage into the United States.The Taliban completed a rapid takeover of Afghanistan as the United States withdrew in late August, causing thousands to attempt to flee the country even as special visas face a massive backlog. Farrah Qazi, founding attorney of Qazi law offices in suburban Warrenville, said her firm is handling 102 active Afghanistan immigration cases. She said the office’s first course of …