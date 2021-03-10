Where undocumented immigrant who received order to show cause in 1990 could not seek cancellation of removal as holding in Pereira was not applicable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals. In May 1990, 18-year-old Rebeca Perez-Perez entered the United States from Mexico without inspection. Perez-Perez was apprehended a few weeks later, after police stopped a van transporting nine undocumented immigrants through Illinois to New York. Federal …