Where immigrants first counsel failed to pursue application for U visa but second counsel successfully filed application, immigrant could not show prejudice from denial of motion for continuance.

Carlos Alvarez-Espino entered the United States illegally in 1996. Espino was born in Mexico in 1970. After entering the United States, Espino settled in Chicago, married and had four children. Espino supports his family by running an upholstery business. In 2002, two men robbed Espino at gunpoint at a gas station in Chicago. Espino helped the police solve the robbery, which made him potentially available for a U visa that would allow him to stay in the country legally.

In 2007, Espino was arrested for drunk driving and was placed on probation. After violating his probation, Espino was given a one-year prison term, of which he served about half before his release on parole. Once released on parole, Espino was taken into immigration custody and removal proceedings commenced. Espino hired an attorney to assist him during removal proceedings. Espino’s attorney failed to realize that Espino was potentially eligible for a U visa, and instead decided to pursue cancellation of removal. Espino was, however, ineligible for cancellation of removal as he had spent more than 180 days in prison.

After approximately three years of motions and continuances, an immigration judge concluded that Espino served too much time in prison to be eligible for cancellation of removal. Espino then appealed. On appeal, the Board of Immigration Appeals agreed that Espino was ineligible for cancellation. The BIA then remanded the case to the immigration court to consider whether Espino could receive voluntary departure. If Espino was granted voluntary departure, he would be able to apply for permission to reenter the country in ten years, as opposed to facing a potential lifetime bar to reentry.

After the remand, Espino hired new counsel. The new counsel realized that Espino likely qualified for a U visa. Counsel then began to assemble a U visa application and requested the necessary certificate from law enforcement. Counsel also appeared before the immigration court and sought a continuance to complete the paperwork. The immigration judge, however, denied the continuance, emphasizing that Espino had years to apply for a U visa but failed to do so. The judge also rejected the new counsel’s explanation that the delay should be excused because of the ineffective assistance of Espino’s prior counsel. Espino appealed the denial of the motion for a continuance. The BIA dismissed Espino’s appeal, finding that it was not evidence that Espino informed his original counsel that he had been the victim of a crime. The BIA also determined that Espino could not show prejudice because he remained able to pursue a U visa even if he was ordered removed to Mexico. Espino then petitioned for review.

The appellate panel began by citing Matter of L-A-B-R- et al., stating that the Attorney General had recently clarified that immigration judges may allow continuances only if the noncitizen demonstrates good cause. The panel noted that the BIA had rejected Espino’s argument that his original counsel was ineffective. The panel found that the board’s reasoning was incorrect. The panel stated that, while noncitizens in removal proceedings do not have a right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment, the denial of effective assistance of counsel may, under certain circumstances, violate an immigrant’s statutory right to retain counsel or the due process guarantee of the Fifth Amendment.

The panel then stated that the BIA should not have faulted Espino for failing to provide his initial counsel with information significant to a potential U visa application, as it is up to counsel to ask the right questions and solicit information pertinent to potential legal grounds to prevent removal. The panel found that to place the burden on Espino, as the BIA did, was to require Espino to have a nuanced understanding of American immigration law.

The panel, however, found that Espino could not show prejudice from the BIA’s error. The panel noted that Espino successfully filed his U visa application, and that this application will be processed whether or not Espino had a final order of removal against him. The panel noted that it had never found mere delay to be prejudicial, and it did not see support for such a position in the decisions of other circuits. The panel then concluded that the BIA did not abuse its discretion in denying Espino’s motion for a continuance. The panel therefore denied the petition for review.

Carlos Alvarez-Espino v. William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States

No. 19-2289

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges Michael B. Brennan and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: May 20, 2020