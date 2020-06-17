Where immigrant failed to raise procedural defect for nearly ten years and could not show prejudice, petition for review was denied.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Haiyan Chen, a Chinese citizen, entered the United States without inspection in 2004. Chen was detected in 2010 and immigration officials opened removal proceedings. The notice to appear used as a charging document in Chen’s case did not meet the statutory requirements for a notice to appear because it omitted the time and place for a hearing. Immigration officials sent Chen a separate document dated July 29, 2010, with that information. Chen appeared as ordered and asked for asylum. An immigration judge denied this request on the ground that Chen had only one year after entering the United States to request that relief. The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed her appeal in March 2017, and the 7th Circuit denied a petition for review in January 2018.

In September 2018, Chen filed a motion asking the board to reopen her case so that she could seek cancellation of removal. Chen recognized that the motion was untimely but asked for the benefit of equitable tolling. The board denied Chen’s motion and Chen appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that Chen did not request cancellation of removal at her original proceeding. The panel stated that Chen was in removal proceedings well past her tenth anniversary of arrival but did not seek cancellation of removal until after the 7th Circuit denied her first petition for review. Citing Ortiz-Santiago v. Barr, the panel stated the requirement that a notice to appear include, within its four corners, the time, date and place of a removal proceeding is not jurisdictional in nature and rather is merely a claim-processing rule, violation of which can be forfeited if not raised in a timely manner.

The panel then stated that Chen could also not show excusable delay or prejudice. The panel stated that Chen did not have a good excuse for her delay in requesting cancellation of removal, and she did not content that she lacked actual knowledge of the time and place for her removal hearing. The panel stated that Chen, as did Ortiz-Santiago, took far too long to contest the adequacy of the charging document. The panel noted that if Chen had advanced a plausible argument that she suffered prejudice it would remand the case to the board to consider that possibility. As Chen had failed to explain how the use of two documents rather than one prejudiced her, however, the panel stated that it was the agency that potentially suffered prejudice from Chen’s delay. The panel found that Chen had surrendered any opportunity for judicial relief and it therefore denied the petition for review.

Haiyan Chen v. William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States

No. 19-2375

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges Michael S. Kanne and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: May 29, 2020