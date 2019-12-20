Where Congress had a rational basis for distinguishing between the children of one citizen and one noncitizen, and the children of two naturalizing parents, statutory scheme did not violate the equal protection clause.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.Ruben Lopez Ramos was born in Mexico in November 1974 to Bertha Ramos de Lopez and Jamie Lopez Gonzalez. Though Bertha was born in Mexico, she had acquired U.S. citizenship at birth through her mother. Ruben entered …