Where a Mexican citizen waived his rights to appeal conviction for illegal reentry into the United States, he could not later claim that administrative and judicial review was unavailable to him.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.

Edmundo Manriquez-Alvarado, a citizen of Mexico, repeatedly entered the United States by stealth. Alvarado was ordered removed in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017, each time following a criminal conviction. Alvarado has been convicted of burglary, domestic violence, drug trafficking and unauthorized reentry. Alvarado was found in the United States yet again in 2018 and indicted for illegal reentry. After his motion to dismiss was denied, Alvarado pled guilty and was sentenced to 39 months’ imprisonment. Alvarado then appealed.

Alvarado argued on appeal that all of his convictions for illegal reentry were invalid because they rested on the first removal order issued in 2008, and that order was invalid because immigration officials never had “jurisdiction” to remove him. Alvarado argued that this was so because the notice to appear order he received failed to include a date for his immigration hearing. The appellate panel began by citing Ortiz-Santiago v. Barr, stating that the 7th Circuit had previously held the Supreme Court’s decision in Pereira v. Sessions identified a claim processing doctrine rather than a rule limiting the jurisdiction of immigration appeals.

The panel then stated that even if the lack of a hearing date on the notice to appear created a jurisdictional problem, Alvarado would not be able to collaterally attack his earlier convictions for illegal reentry. The panel stated that to mount a collateral attack on his earlier convictions, Alvarado would have to show that he had exhausted any administrative remedies available to him, that the deportation proceedings at which the original order was issued improperly deprived him of the opportunity for judicial review and that the entry of the order was fundamentally unfair. The panel found that Alvarado could not meet any of the elements of this test.

The panel stated that judicial review was available to Alvarado in 2008, and that he instead chose to waive that review after his conviction. The panel stated that the fact that Alvarado waived his rights to appeal made the 2008 order less amenable to collateral attack, not more, as he argued. The panel then stated that the relevant statute did not ask whether administrative and judicial remedies would have been futile, rather it asked only whether those remedies were available. Citing Bousley v. United States, the panel stated that the opportunity is all the statute requires to make a remedy available. Finally, the panel stated that Alvarado had never asserted a legitimate claim of entitlement to be in the United States and it was not therefore unfair, fundamentally or otherwise, for him to be ordered to depart. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Edmundo Manriquez-Alvarado

No. 19-2521

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges Michael S. Kanne and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: March 24, 2020