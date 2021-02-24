Where petitioner sought injunction against enforcement of removal order while Violence Against Women Act petition was pending, case became moot once VAWA petition was granted.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Steven C. Seeger, Northern District of Illinois. E.F.L. is a Mexican national and citizen who has lived in the United States for nearly 20 years. During her time in the United States, E.F.L. endured extreme domestic abuse. In 2018, the Department of Homeland Security discovered E.F.L …