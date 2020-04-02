Where an immigrant could not provide documentation proving that he entered into a marriage in good faith, an immigration judge did not err in concluding that the immigrant was not entitled to a waiver of restrictions on permanent residency.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Benjamin Omorhienrhien, a Nigerian citizen, came to the United States as a visitor in 2008. Not long after arriving he began a relationship with Linda Harris, a citizen he met through friends. The two married a few months later.

The following year, Harris filed Form I-130 which allowed Omorhienrhien a path to residency based on their marriage. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the petition upon discovering that Omorhienrhien had been legally married to another woman in Nigeria when he married Harris, though that marriage had ended.

Omorhienrhien and Harris remarried and then submitted a new petition, which was granted. Omorhienrhien received conditional permanent residency in January 2011. Harris and Omorhienrhien divorced shortly thereafter, and the divorce became final in July 2011.

Omorhienrhien attempted to file Form I-175 to remove the restrictions on his permanent residency status, but Harris did not join him in the petition. Omorhienrhien sought a hardship waiver to excuse Harris’ lack of participation, arguing that he entered into the marriage in good faith. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the waiver in March 2014.

This denial triggered removal proceedings. In immigration court, Omorhienrhien requested review of the denial of his petition to remove the conditions on his residency. An immigration judge held a hearing on the issue in December 2017.

Following the hearing, the judge determined that Omorhienrhien had not shown his marriage was bona fide and denied him a waiver of the requirements necessary for success on his petition to remove the conditions on residency.

Omorhienrhien sought review by the Board of Immigration Appeals. The board dismissed the appeal because it agreed with the immigration judge that Omorhienrhien had not met his burden to prove that the marriage to Harris was in good faith. Omorhienrhien then petitioned for review.

The 7th Circuit panel began by noting that while the immigration judge found Omorhienrhien credible in some aspects of his testimony, the judge voiced a concern over the complete lack of objective evidence.

The panel stated that the immigration judge had identified a lengthy list of documents that might have assuaged the unease, but Omorhienrhien contended that he had no access to any such evidence.

The panel determined that the immigration judge’s conclusion on this point was reasonable.

The panel further noted that the government produced evidence that contradicted Omorhienrhien’s testimony and indicated that Omorhienrhien and Harris were living apart within a year of first being married in 2008.

The panel found that the immigration judge correctly applied the standard of proof and did not commit legal error in its conclusions.

As a result, the panel denied the petition for review.

Benjamin N. Omorhienrhien v. William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States

No. 19-2175

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges Joel M. Flaum and Ilana Diamond Rovner

Released: March 13, 2020