Where the Board of Immigration Appeals defied a remand order from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the panel deemed all legal issues settled and vacated the board’s decision in favor of one that favored the immigrant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals.Jorge Baez-Sanchez, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of aggravated battery to a police officer. The conviction rendered him inadmissible and removable as a criminal.Baez-Sanchez …