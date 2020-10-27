Where immigrant expressed fear of persecution at the hands of criminal gangs who had threatened his mother, immigration judge should have advised immigrant about his options for requesting asylum or withholding of removal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Jose Alfredo Jimenez-Aguilar is a citizen of Honduras. In 2003, when he was 14 years old, Aguilar entered the United States illegally and remained. Today, Aguilar is married and has two …