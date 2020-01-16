Where the Board of Immigration Appeals did not err in affirming an immigration judge’s decision that the applicant was not eligible for withholding of removal as the applicant had not demonstrated that she was unable to relocate within Mexico to avoid persecution.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a review petition on a Board of Immigration Appeals decision.Elvira Garcia-Arce is a native and citizen of Mexico who was removed from the United States in 2001 and illegally re-entered the country shortly …