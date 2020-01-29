Where two immigrants failed to attempt to reopen their immigration proceedings, they had not exhausted their administrative remedies and could not challenge their convictions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed decisions by U.S. District Judges Matthew F. Kennelly and Elaine E. Bucklo.In November 2010, police arrested Ismael Rangel-Rodriguez for driving on a suspended driver’s license and several other offenses.The government served him on the same day with a notice to appear, announcing removal …