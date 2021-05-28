Where record did not contain evidence that petitioner was still threatened by gang members 20 years after his brother’s murder, immigration judge did not err in determining that petitioner was unlikely to face harm upon return to Mexico.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals. Oscar Guzman-Garcia, a Mexican citizen, entered the United States illegally in September 2006 because he feared gang violence in Mexico. In January 1999, Guzman-Garcia …