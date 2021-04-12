Where stepchild status survives divorce for purposes of the Violence Against Women Act, abused alien child was eligible for permanent resident status.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois. Jennifer Arguijo was born in 1987, in Honduras. Arguijo’s mother married a U.S. citizen in 1999 but divorced in 2004 because of his violent behavior. Arguijo had run away in 2013 at the age of 15 to escape the abuse. The Violence Against Women Act added to the …