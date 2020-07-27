Encountering a hearsay problem that judges have struggled with since Wright v. Tatham, 112 Eng. Rep. 488 (1837), the Illinois Appellate Court — ruling on “a matter of first impression in Illinois” after prosecutors in a constructive possession case used correspondence from AT&T and American Family Insurance Co. addressed to the defendant, Christopher Neal, at 1344 E. Division St. in Decatur, Ill., to prove he lived at the residence where police found heroin — concluded that “implied assertions of fact contained within …