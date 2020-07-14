Raoul joins suit over international student visa ruleIllinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul added the state as a plaintiff in a suit against two federal agencies on Monday, challenging a policy change that would prohibit more than 40,000 international students from studying in Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic.The complaint filed in Boston federal court against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement includes 17 other Democratic attorneys general from several …