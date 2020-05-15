Will Co. officials, business owners challenge Pritzker’s orders

Two public officials and three business owners from Will County sued the state in federal court Wednesday, alleging it has seized property and businesses through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive stay-at-home orders.

The plaintiffs, who include Will County Republican Committee Chairman George Pearson and Will County Board Member Steve Balich, allege in their proposed class-action suit that Pritzker’s orders violate the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment because they were issued without giving compensation to owners who were forced to close their businesses.

The plaintiffs are represented by Alan R. Bruggeman of Bruggeman Hurst & Associates P.C. in Mokena.

This case is George Pearson, et al., v. Governor Jay Robert Pritzker, et al. No. 20 C 2888.

•

Supreme court appoints two circuit judges in Champaign Co.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Thursday the appointment of two resident 6th Judicial Circuit judges in Urbana.

Benjamin W. Dyer, now a Champaign County assistant public defender, will fill the vacancy left by former judge Jeffrey B. Ford. Dyer’s appointment takes effect June 1.

Sam A. Limentato, a partner at Torricelli & Limentato P.C., will fill the vacancy created by the July 1 retirement of Circuit Judge Heidi N. Ladd. Limentato’s appointment takes effect Aug. 3.

Both appointments will conclude in December 2022.

The 6th Judicial Circuit serves Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt Counties in east-central Illinois.

•

U. of I. Law Dean reappointed for five more years

The University of Illinois College of Law announced Dean Vikram D. Amar has been reappointed for another five-year term pending Board of Trustees approval.

Amar joined Illinois Law in 2015. Previously, he served as senior associate dean for academic affairs at the University of California Davis School of Law.

His areas of scholarly research include constitutional law, federal courts and civil procedure.

In a press release, Amar said he is “genuinely honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue to help this exceptionally high-quality community of students, faculty, staff and alumni move ahead.”

“Even in these challenging and stressful times,” he added, “the future of the College of Law is extraordinarily bright.”