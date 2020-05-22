Baker McKenzie’s Corrado to retire

Regine W. Corrado, Baker McKenzie LLP’s Chicago office managing partner, is retiring in July after more than 20 years at the firm, the firm announced last week.

Corrado has served as head of the Chicago office since 2017.

She is also a member of the firm's global financial committee and North American diversity and inclusion committee.

Naperville parks sue to reopen

The Naperville Park District sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday over his stay-at-home order.

The two-count complaint filed in DuPage County Circuit Court seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunction against the governor from enforcing his order in the suburban park district.

The complaint also asks the court to find Pritzker’s executive order exceeded his authority under state law and that the park district has jurisdiction over its own programs and property.

The park district is represented by Derke J. Price and Christy L. Michaelson of Ancel Glink P.C.

The case in the 18th Judicial Circuit Court is Naperville Park District v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 339.